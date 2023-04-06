Student who stabbed the Japanese teacher at “Ion Creangă” College in Bucharest arrested

A female teacher from the “Ion Creangă” College in Bucharest was stabbed by a 10th grade student at the beginning of class on Thursday. The woman arrived at the University Hospital with neck injuries and is in a stable condition.

The boy was detained by police officers last night. The teenager would have gone through a depressive episode, say sources from the investigation into the troubling incident.

The 16-year-old student who attacked his Japanese teacher with a knife will remain in custody for the next 30 days, the judges decided on Thursday evening.

Magistrates consider the 16-year-old boy a public danger. They believe that he could repeat the act at any time, and that is precisely why they decided to place him in preventive detention. He will not be held in the same prison as the other suspects because he is a minor. He will be taken to a special center for people who have not reached the age of 18.

The boy premeditated his act and was also interested in what punishment he would receive

First investigations point that the boy premeditated his deed, he came from home armed with a knife, for this purpose, and he would even have been interested in what punishment he risked if he attacked the woman, say the prosecutors, who are asking for the teenager’s preventive arrest. Judicial sources told HotNews.ro that the boy would have told his classmates several times that he wanted to kill the teacher.

“While the 26-year-old teacher had started the 10th grade class and was handing out test sheets to the students, when she reached the teenager’s desk, he hit her with a knife in the neck, causing a stab wound. The defendant premeditated the act by inquiring about the applicable punishment, making plans about how he was going to act and armed himself with a knife. By the way he acted, striking the victim with a potentially lethal weapon in a vital area, it appears that the defendant accepted that his actions could result in the victim’s death, which was not accidental. The defendant carried and used a knife in an educational institution, and through the violence exercised on the injured person in front of his classmates, he disturbed public order and peace, causing feelings of fear, indignation and insecurity”, the Prosecutor’s Office upon Bucharest Tribunal argued.

Judicial sources told HotNews.ro that the boy said during the hearings that there was “a state of dissatisfaction” in the class related to the Japanese teacher, but “no one was doing anything”. He also said that, in this context, he thought “to solve the problem”.

The boy allegedly told his classmates on several occasions that he wanted to kill the Japanese teacher and asked what punishment he would face.

The Federation of Education Unions “Spiru Haret” said that in many schools there are problems related to violence, drug use and more, and many of these cases do not reach the media, but there are weekly such signals.

The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, also stated that the incident represents “a wake-up call” that is added to the other situations that drew attention to the importance that must be given to safety in the school environment.

The Japanese language teacher from the “Ion Creangă” College in Bucharest was allegedly stabbed by the 16-year-old student after announcing a surprise test, one of the aggressor’s colleagues present in the classroom at the time of the incident told Digi24.

The assaulted teacher is in a stable condition, conscious and cooperative. She was consulted by a multidisciplinary team and does not require hospitalization. Although the teacher suffered a superficial wound that was stitched up, considering the area where she was stabbed, her life was put in danger.

According to data provided by the Romanian Police in November, in September 2022, the first month of this school year, which began on September 5, 373 crimes were reported – 294 in urban areas and 79 in rural areas -, of which 340 committed in the premises of educational institutions and 33 near them. Among the reported crimes, most – 232 – were assaults or other violence (180 in urban areas and 52 in rural areas). Of these, 209 took place within educational institutions, and 23 near them. 43 thefts were also reported (37 in the urban environment and 6 in the rural environment), of which 39 in the premises of educational institutions and 4 near them and 20 crimes of carrying or using dangerous objects (18 in the urban environment and 2 in rural areas), all within the school premises.