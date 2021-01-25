Tariceanu officially indicted in the USD 800,000-bribe file
The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) has announced today that it had started criminal prosecution against Tariceanu as a defendant, for the crime of bribe taking.
Calin Popescu Taricenau has been heard in this case as a suspect on January 15, saying he had asked for extra time to study the case and claiming that the prosecutors’ action started “from false premises”.
“This file is starting from false, wrong and aberrant premises – that during the time I led the Government some government resolutions were adopted to favour certain companies. The Prime Minister is not adopting ordinances so easily (…) It is all built on a fake ground, I asked for more time to study the file”, Tariceanu used to say back then.