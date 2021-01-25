Tariceanu officially indicted in the USD 800,000-bribe file

USD 800,000-bribe file, ten days after the former PM had been heard by the anti-corruption prosecutors as a suspect.

The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) has announced today that it had started criminal prosecution against Tariceanu as a defendant, for the crime of bribe taking. Former Senate Speaker Călin Popescu Tăriceanu is officially indicted for bribe taking in theten days after the former PM had been heard by the anti-corruption prosecutors as a suspect.The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) has announced today that it had started criminal prosecution against Tariceanu as a defendant, for the crime of bribe taking.

“There are dates and evidence in the prosecutors’ ordinance that show the defendant Popescu-Tăriceanu Călin Constantin Anton would have pretended and indirectly received, during 2007-2008, from the representatives of an Austrian company, benefits worth USD 800,000, consisting in the payment of consultancy services, in exchange for exerting his influence as an official so that a series of decisions favorable to that company should be adopted,” reads a DNA press release.

Calin Popescu Taricenau has been heard in this case as a suspect on January 15, saying he had asked for extra time to study the case and claiming that the prosecutors’ action started “from false premises”.

“This file is starting from false, wrong and aberrant premises – that during the time I led the Government some government resolutions were adopted to favour certain companies. The Prime Minister is not adopting ordinances so easily (…) It is all built on a fake ground, I asked for more time to study the file”, Tariceanu used to say back then.