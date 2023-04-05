Teacher from “Ion Creangă” College in Bucharest stabbed by 10th grade student

A female teacher from the “Ion Creangă” College in Bucharest was stabbed by a 10th grade student at the beginning of class. The woman arrived at the University Hospital with neck injuries and is in a stable condition.

The Federation of Education Unions “Spiru Haret” said that in many schools there are problems related to violence, drug use and more, and many of these cases do not reach the media, but there are weekly such signals.

The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, also stated that the incident represents “a wake-up call” that is added to the other situations that drew attention to the importance that must be given to safety in the school environment.

The Japanese language teacher from the “Ion Creangă” College in Bucharest was allegedly stabbed by the 16-year-old student after announcing a surprise test, one of the aggressor’s colleagues present in the classroom at the time of the incident told Digi24.

The 16-year-old boy, whose colleagues say was a withdrawn person, was being heard by the Homicide police. The boy, who would never have caused trouble before, could not give an explanation for his gesture, saying that “that’s how he felt”.

The assaulted teacher is in a stable condition, conscious and cooperative. She was consulted by a multidisciplinary team and does not require hospitalization. Although the teacher suffered a superficial wound that was stitched up, considering the area where she was stabbed, her life was put in danger.

According to data provided by the Romanian Police in November, in September 2022, the first month of this school year, which began on September 5, 373 crimes were reported – 294 in urban areas and 79 in rural areas -, of which 340 committed in the premises of educational institutions and 33 near them. Among the reported crimes, most – 232 – were assaults or other violence (180 in urban areas and 52 in rural areas). Of these, 209 took place within educational institutions, and 23 near them. 43 thefts were also reported (37 in the urban environment and 6 in the rural environment), of which 39 in the premises of educational institutions and 4 near them and 20 crimes of carrying or using dangerous objects (18 in the urban environment and 2 in rural areas), all within the school premises.