The General Prosecutor’s Office published the indictment in the “Revolution” file

The prosecutor’s office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice published, on Tuesday, on the institution’s website, the indictment from the “Revolution” file. Volume 1 of the indictment has 345 pages.

“The Romanian revolution of December 1989 represents a moment of maximum importance for national history. Considering the major interest of the thousands of injured persons and civil parties in file 11/P/2014, to be correctly informed about the content of the indictment, as well as the public interest in the circumstances established by evidence for the prosecution, vol. I of the indictment is published on the website of the Public Ministry”, says the public statement of the Prosecutor’s Office.

“The Romanian Revolution of December 1989 was characterized by a succession of justified popular protests, demands of a social and political nature, street fights, mass demonstrations, violent armed repressions, which began in Timisoara on December 16, 1989, then continued in Bucharest and other cities of Romania starting from the afternoon of December 21, 1989, culminating in the departure of the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Romanian Communist Party (CC of PCR) by the presidential couple Nicolae and Elena Ceauşescu, on December 22, 1989 (12:06 p.m.), a moment which meant the loss of the prerogatives of the state power by them and the end of the communist dictatorship in our country. Later, starting in the afternoon of December 22, 1989, on the entire territory of Romania, a large, systematic and particularly complex military action of misleading, unique in national history, was triggered with intent, causing the a very large number of deaths, personal injuries, mental suffering, serious deprivations of freedom,” reads the indictment.

Defendants in this file are Ion Iliescu, former President of Romania, charged with crimes against humanity, Voican Gelu Voiculescu, former deputy PM, also charged with crimes against humanity, retired general Iosif Rus, former Military Aviation Commander, also charged with crimes against humanity.

“Most of the people sent to court were part of the political and military leadership structures of the former regime, regarding which it was established that they adopted measures or acted in order to repress the demonstrations against the communist regime and the dictatorship of Nicolae Ceauşescu,” says the indictment.

On August 3, 2022, the Revolution File was again sent to court by military prosecutors. Ion Iliescu is accused of repeatedly misleading public opinion between 22 and 30 December 1989 through his televised appearances and issuing communiques, with the consequence of amplifying the generalized psychosis of terrorism. His actions created a state of imminent and grave danger for a large part of the civilian population, according to the indictment of military prosecutors.