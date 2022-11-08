The main hypothesis in the case of the French soldier found dead in a hotel in Bucharest​​

The French soldier found dead on Sunday in the room of a hotel in Bucharest where he had been staying for three days would have committed suicide, stabbing himself with a stationery scissors that he had in his luggage – this is the main hypothesis of the investigators, after two days of investigations, sources from the investigation told HotNews.ro.

The 41-year-old man was a non-commissioned officer and was part of the French armed forces deployed in Romania, France leading the NATO Battle Group in our country. The non-commissioned officer was staying at the Pullman hotel in the north of the Capital since last Thursday, together with other colleagues, having reserved accommodation until the beginning of 2022.

He was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday, being discovered by a hotel maid. The man had stab wounds and a pair of scissors was found on his chest.

Judicial sources told HotNews.ro on Tuesday that the soldier had two wounds and several marks in the neck area, and the main hypothesis is that he would have committed suicide with a pair of stationery scissors that he had in his luggage, the version being maintained even after the necropsy.

The conclusion after analyzing the images from the hotel is that no one else had entered his room – where he was alone – the quoted sources said.

The investigation in this case is carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office of the Bucharest Military Court, as a criminal case has been opened in rem for murder, under the conditions that it is a suspicious death. According to the same sources, prosecutors are waiting for information from the Ministry of Defense about the mission of the French military in Romania.