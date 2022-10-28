The Supreme Court decision on the statute of limitations will close 557 DNA cases

The ruling pronounced by the High Court of Cassation and Justice regarding the special statute of limitations will lead to the closure of thousands of files, with 557 being corruption files under the National Anti-corruption Directorate’s authority. According to HotNews.ro, the estimated damage in these files amounts to 1.2 billion euros, and the total value of bribery and influence peddling amounts to 150 million euros.

According to anti-corruption prosecutors, the Constitutional Court’s rulings of 2018 and 2022 and Tuesday’s decision of the supreme court will have consequences on 57 criminal cases under criminal investigation and before the courts.

In these 557 files, in which the estimated damage amounts to 1.2 billion euros, and the total value of bribery and influence peddling amounts to 150 million euros, the magistrates will have to declare the termination of criminal proceedings and the removal of criminal liability for crimes of corruption, assimilated to corruption and having as their object the fraud of European funds, says DNA.

Since the 2018 ruling in which a phrase in the article of the Criminal Code regarding the limitation period of criminal liability was declared unconstitutional, and until an emergency ordinance adopted by the government on May 30, 2022, which amended the Criminal Code, in no case has the prescription can be interrupted, the Constitutional Court established in June.

The Parliament did not make the legislative changes to bring the Criminal Code into agreement with the decision of the Constitutional Court, so since 2018 there have been no legal provisions to regulate the interruption of the prescription, an aspect taxed by the decision of the CCR from the summer of this year.

After the CCR’s decision, many trials were suspended, with the courts asking the ICCJ to clarify whether the Constitutional Court’s decisions on the statute of limitations retroactively apply the principle of the most favorable criminal law. The panel for resolving legal issues from the High Court of Cassation and Justice decided on Tuesday that the CCR’s decision regarding the prescription applies retroactively. The decision will affect thousands of files pending in the courts or at the prosecutor’s office – the defendants will escape conviction or accusations, as a result of the statute of limitations.

The effect – thousands of defendants could escape the files, the list of beneficiaries including famous names, such as Elena Udrea or Ioana Băsescu.