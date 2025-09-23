Two Romanian citizens, who were photographing Greece’s Salamis Naval Base from their boat using mobile phones, were arrested Monday afternoon for espionage, reports the news site Skai.

The Salamis (Salamina) Port Authority was alerted to the presence of a tourist boat flying the Greek flag with two foreign passengers navigating the Nafstathmos Strait. The vessel was stopped by a Hellenic Navy ship. During an inspection conducted by the crew of a Hellenic Coast Guard patrol ship, it was discovered that the two foreigners, Romanian citizens aged 22 and 52, possessed photographic materials of Salamis Naval Fortress on their mobile phones, according to the source.

According to ERT, the two men were arrested and taken to the Central Port Authority in Piraeus, where they were charged with violating Article 148 of the Penal Code, which pertains to espionage. During the investigation, three mobile phones, €4,700, and $400 were confiscated, and the professional tourist vessel was taken to the port of Paloukia, Salamis, for a detailed inspection of transport documents. The case continues to be investigated by the competent authorities.

Salamis Naval Station hosts most of the warships of the Hellenic Navy. Most of the Hellenic Navy’s administrative services are also housed within the base’s buildings.