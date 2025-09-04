VAT fraud is one of “the most attractive criminal activities in Europe” and results in an annual loss of €9 billion from Romania’s budget. On Thursday, September 4, prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) detained five individuals in a case focused on VAT fraud in the country. Judicial sources explained to Digi24.ro how several people, assisted by a tax inspector from ANAF, implemented a large-scale scheme that ultimately caused nearly €20 million in damage to the state budget.

The case opened by DNA revolves around individuals behind the platform leasingautomobile.ro and the companies they own. Simultaneously, the investigation also targets a tax inspector from ANAF Iași, Elena Beleca (placed under judicial control), who allegedly tried to conceal the fraud. Five people were detained, and prosecutors seized hundreds of thousands of euros in cash and over 50 luxury cars.

Prosecutors claim that the company involved “grew to become a leader in the used car segment,” but in reality, it is part of a tax evasion scheme centered around Gabriel Hăulică, a businessman previously investigated for tax evasion offenses. Gigi Bracaci, described on the leasingautomobile.ro platform as “a courageous entrepreneur,” is also implicated. Both were allegedly assisted by employees of the companies they controlled, including an accountant, Florin Brânză, who was rewarded with 65,000 lei for resolving certain “issues” in a single quarter.

DNA suspects that Gabriel Hăulică and four companies he owns, along with seven other companies linked to Gigi Bracaci and the leasingautomobile.ro platform, executed a tax evasion scheme causing the state damages of 96 million lei (approx. €20 million).

The scheme involved two types of companies: “real beneficiary” companies (linked to leasingautomobile.ro) and “shell companies” (owned by Gabriel Hăulică). These 11 companies reported intra-community purchases of second-hand cars, mainly from Germany, totaling 465 million lei, for which they paid only 7.8 million lei in VAT, although the real VAT should have exceeded 88 million lei.

In short, the “real beneficiary” firms purchased cars from Germany, but the transactions were fictitiously routed through “shell companies.” These shell companies supposedly bought the cars on paper from the German company under the reverse charge mechanism (VAT collected only when cars were sold in Romania) and then sold them on paper to the “real beneficiary” companies. This allowed the “real beneficiary” firms to deduct 19 lei in VAT, and when selling to clients, they collected VAT without paying it to the state since it had already been deducted.

The scheme continued with fictitious purchases from other companies, allowing the shell companies to reduce VAT owed through accounting artifices, masked to pass ANAF audits. Thus, for a 100-lei purchase, only 0.1 lei of the 19-lei VAT was effectively paid to the budget. Moreover, nearly 30 million lei were withdrawn almost daily from the involved accounts over three years.

During this time, according to DNA prosecutors, Elena Beleca, a tax inspector at ANAF Iași, “did not pursue clarifying” the frauds but “allegedly tried to conceal irregularities.” Judicial sources explained that during an inspection, the ANAF inspector noticed “some discrepancies” in the statements filed by the companies involved in the scheme, but limited herself only to requesting a “resolution” of the situation.

The ANAF inspector reportedly advised those involved in the DNA-investigated scheme to submit specific types of statements to ANAF in order to avoid drawing the authorities’ attention, the judicial sources further told Digi24.ro.

The latest European Commission report on VAT collection gaps, from December 2024, estimated that Romania lost no less than €8.4 billion in 2022 due to uncollected VAT. Romania is effectively the country with the largest VAT gap in the European Union (the difference between estimated and actual collections is 30%).

European Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruța Kovesi discussed this issue in an interview with Digi24.ro, emphasizing that VAT fraud “affects all of us: the money leaves citizens’ budgets.”

Kovesi explained that VAT fraud “is one of the most attractive criminal activities in Europe” and involves systematic engagement by organized crime groups. “These groups, which initially profited from drug or human trafficking, invest these profits into VAT fraud, becoming much richer and more powerful,” Laura Codruța Kovesi noted.

“We can no longer distinguish between violent criminals and white-collar offenders. The same infrastructure can be used by a group to commit VAT fraud through electronics sales, but also to sell weapons.”

Kovesi also stated: “If someone steals your wallet, you feel the money is gone. If someone hits you, you feel the pain. Do you feel anything with VAT fraud? No. But it affects all of us (…) If we want more money in the budget, let’s reduce VAT fraud. All VAT goes into the national budget, customs duties go into the EU budget. The money lost to VAT fraud leaves citizens’ budgets. People are affected.”

DNA requests preventive arrest of defendants

To recover the damage, prosecutors have imposed a seizure on houses, apartments, land worth 31 million lei, over 50 luxury cars and sums of money found during searches, namely 307,000 euros, 431,000 lei, 75,000 US dollars and 2,500 pounds sterling.

The five detained defendants will be presented to the Bucharest Court today with a proposal for preventive arrest for 30 days.