Victor Pițurcă was released: “I have nothing to do with this”. His son detained

The former head coach of the national football team Victor Piţurcă was released from prison this morning, but came back few hours later for further hearings at the National Anti-corruption Directorate. The detention order on his name expired last night at midnight, and DNA prosecutors decided to investigate him under judicial control. His son, Alexandru, was charged after being questioned by investigators in the mask case and has just been put on remand in this case.

“I have nothing to do with this business,” Victor Piturca told upon leaving arrest.

On the other hand, his son, Alexandru Pițurcă, also prosecuted in this case, for complicity in the crime of buying influence, has been detained by DNA prosecutors, at the end of several hours of hearings this afternoon, according to some judicial sources.

