LAW & CRIMETOP NEWS

Victor Pițurcă was released: “I have nothing to do with this”. His son detained

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The former head coach of the national football team Victor Piţurcă was released from prison this morning, but came back few hours later for further hearings at the National Anti-corruption Directorate. The detention order on his name expired last night at midnight, and DNA prosecutors decided to investigate him under judicial control. His son, Alexandru, was charged after being questioned by investigators in the mask case and has just been put on remand in this case.

“I have nothing to do with this business,” Victor Piturca told upon leaving arrest.

On the other hand, his son, Alexandru Pițurcă, also prosecuted in this case, for complicity in the crime of buying influence, has been detained by DNA prosecutors, at the end of several hours of hearings this afternoon, according to some judicial sources.

The former head coach of the national football team Victor Piţurcă was detained by the prosecutors of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) in a file regarding the purchase of medical products during the pandemic, according to judiciary sources.

- Advertisement -

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More