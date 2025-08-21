Vlad Pascu Gets Final 10-Year Prison Sentence in 2 Mai Case

Vlad Pascu has been definitively sentenced to ten years in prison, after the Constanța Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the first-instance court. Two days ago marked two years since the accident in which he killed two young people and injured three others.

The Court of Appeal thus upheld the initial ruling issued by the Mangalia Court.

Practically the Constanta Court of Appeal upheld the ruling pronounced by the Mangalia Court to ten years in prison early this year.

He received 7 years in prison for manslaughter, 2 years and 8 months in prison for negligent bodily harm, 3 years and 4 months in prison for driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or other substances and 3 years for leaving the scene of an accident. The court decided on a cumulative sentence of 10 years in prison.

All parties in the case were dissatisfied with the decision of the Mangalia Court, the sentence being appealed including by prosecutors and the BAAR. The parents of the victims requested that Vlad Pascu’s actions be classified as murder, and the punishment be harsher. Pascu, on the other hand, requested a milder punishment. He requested to benefit from a reduced sentence because he denounced the network from which he was supplied with drugs. Today’s decision of the Constanța Court of Appeal is final.

Vlad Pascu has currently been in pretrial detention for two years, being incarcerated at the Poarta Albă Penitentiary.

On August 19, 2023, Vlad Pascu was driving a car on DN 39, and at around 5.25 am, near 2 Mai, he entered a group of pedestrians. Following the impact, two young people lost their lives and three others were injured.

Roberta Dragomir and Sebastian Olaru, who died on the spot, were 20 and 21 years old, respectively, and were students at the Faculty of Geography of the University of Bucharest.

Vlad Pascu fled from the scene of the accident and was then found by police in Vama Veche. Investigators determined that he was under the influence of several prohibited substances, including cocaine, amphetamine and methamphetamine.

On August 20, he was caught and has been in pretrial detention since then.

In October 2023, Vlad Pascu was sent to trial for manslaughter, negligent bodily harm, leaving the scene of an accident and driving a vehicle under the influence of psychoactive substances.

On January 17, when the last term in the trial took place, prosecutors requested the “maximum possible sentence”, of 10 years, six months and 20 days for Vlad Pascu, said the lawyer of some of the victims, Adrian Cuculis.

The accident revealed shocking details. Vlad Pascu had been stopped by the police twice – the day before the tragedy, at a checkpoint, and the same night. He was let go from the police headquarters without being tested for drug use, although drugs were found in his car, and the car did not have valid RCA insurance. Less than an hour later, Vlad Pascu caused the accident.