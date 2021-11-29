Less than 1,100 new Covid cases, 107 deaths

In the last 24 hours, 1,096 cases of COVID-19 and 107 deaths were reported in Romania, of which 15 in the past, show the partial data provided on Monday by the authorities.

According to the existing data on November 29, 2021, at 10.00, within 24 hours, 1,096 cases of positive people with SARS-CoV-2 were registered. 107 deaths were also reported, with 15 occurring in the previous weeks.

1,203 Covid patients are in a critical situation in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,778,045 cases of infections with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 10,292 being reinfected patients after more than 6 months since the first infection. 1,683,204 patients were declared cured.



The death toll surged to 56,382, with 107 new more deaths due to SARS-CoV-2 being reported in the last 24 hours: 47 men and 60 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Iași, Ilfov, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui and Bucharest.

15 of these recently reported deaths occurred in the previous weeks: 1 death in September, 12 in October and 2 in other days of November, in such counties as Arad, Bacău, Iași, Neamț.

Among the recently reported victims, four were in the 40-49 age group, 13 in the 50-59 age group, 32 in the 60-69 age group, 34 in the 70-79 age group and 24 were people over 80.

99 of the recent victims were patients with comorbidities, three reported no other diseases and no pre-existing conditions have been reported so far in the case of 5 other dead patients.

Among those 107 dead patients due to SARS-CoV-2, 92 were not vaccinated and 15 were vaccinated. Those 15 vaccinated dead patients were aged 50 to over 80. 13 of them had underlying medical conditions, and no comorbidity has been found in the case of other two victims.

There are less Romanians infected with COVID-19 admitted in hospitals: 7,569, with 1,203 of them in intensive care. Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 132 are children, with 10 in intensive care.

Infection rates

Meanwhile, the incidence of COVID-19 cases in Bucharest also fell below 2 per thousand inhabitants on Monday.

The infection rate in the Capital was 1.95 today, compared to 2.04 a day ago.

The record value of the incidence in the Capital – 16.54 – was on October 22, the date from which the infection rate started to decrease constantly. One month ago, on October 29, the infection rate in Bucharest had reached 15.25 per thousand inhabitants.

The Covid infection rate countrywide is 1.87. 31 counties and Bucharest have an incidence rate below 2 per 1,000 inhabitants. Nine other counties are in the yellow area.



Arad is the only county with an incidence higher than 3 per 1,000, while the lowest infection rate is in Suceava – 0,59.

