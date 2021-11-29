Less than 1,100 new Covid cases, 107 deaths
In the last 24 hours, 1,096 cases of COVID-19 and 107 deaths were reported in Romania, of which 15 in the past, show the partial data provided on Monday by the authorities.
According to the existing data on November 29, 2021, at 10.00, within 24 hours, 1,096 cases of positive people with SARS-CoV-2 were registered. 107 deaths were also reported, with 15 occurring in the previous weeks.
1,203 Covid patients are in a critical situation in intensive care.
Among the recently reported victims, four were in the 40-49 age group, 13 in the 50-59 age group, 32 in the 60-69 age group, 34 in the 70-79 age group and 24 were people over 80.
Infection rates
Meanwhile, the incidence of COVID-19 cases in Bucharest also fell below 2 per thousand inhabitants on Monday.
The infection rate in the Capital was 1.95 today, compared to 2.04 a day ago.
The record value of the incidence in the Capital – 16.54 – was on October 22, the date from which the infection rate started to decrease constantly. One month ago, on October 29, the infection rate in Bucharest had reached 15.25 per thousand inhabitants.
The Covid infection rate countrywide is 1.87. 31 counties and Bucharest have an incidence rate below 2 per 1,000 inhabitants. Nine other counties are in the yellow area.
Arad is the only county with an incidence higher than 3 per 1,000, while the lowest infection rate is in Suceava – 0,59.