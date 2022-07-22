Librarian Avram Iancu, the first Romanian who swam across the Bristol Channel

Librarian Avram Iancu became the first Romanian to swim across the Bristol Channel, which separates England from Wales. Although the distance in a straight line is about 25 kilometers, the well-known endurance sports practitioner swam almost 40 kilometers, carried by the very strong currents of the channel.

“The conditions were very tough, with very strong currents. The water temperature was between 16 and 17 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees colder than in the English Channel. The air was between 18 and 23 degrees Celsius,” said Avram Iancu after the race.

Even if the distance in a straight line between the towns of Glenthorne and Porthcawl, between which Iancu swam, is about 25 kilometers, the librarian from Petroşani had to travel about 40 kilometers, carried by the currents. Under these conditions, he swam continuously for 10 hours and 45 minutes. Regarding the distance traveled, the one in a straight line will be officially ratified, the swimmer said.

Avram Iancu will return to the country on Friday evening at the Henri Coandă Airport in Bucharest, awaited by family and friends.

The athlete from Petroşani became the first Romanian to swim across the Bristol Channel from Great Britain. He also managed to swim across the English Channel, which separates England from France.

“Two months ago I was in the hospital, admitted through the emergency department, and today (Thursday – n.r.) I swam from England to Wales, crossing the Bristol Channel. With this performance, I am honored to become the first Romanian to cross the famous channel, which has particularly strong sea currents. I am also honored to note that this crossing made the hearts of Romanians in Wales and England resonate with this Romanian action. I thank everyone for their involvement and, above all, the approximately 50 Romanians who waited for me at the end”, the Romanian swimmer said on his Facebook page.