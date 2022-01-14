List of countries with epidemiological risk updated: Brazil, India, South Africa out of the red area

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU)has updated the list of countries / territories of high epidemiological risk, removing certain countries from the red zone, such as South Africa, Brazil and India.

Other countries taken out of the red list are Nepal, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Leshoto, Mozambique, Malawi, Angola and Zambia.

The Romanian authorities updated the list of countries / territories with a high epidemiological risk, only in the case of the member states of the European Union and the European Economic Area, while maintaining the incidence rates from the previous week in the case of third countries.