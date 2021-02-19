List of countries with high epidemiological risk updated, Germany out

The National Committee for Emergency Situations has updated the list with countries that have a high epidemiological risk. Those coming to Romania from these states must either present a negative SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test, conducted 72 hours ago at the latest, and enter under 10-day quarantine or they enter in quarantine for 14 days.

Germany has been taken out of the “yellow zone” list.

62 countries are on this updated list, with the cumulated incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants also revealed:

Montenegro 1167.8 Czechia 968.1 Turks and Caicos islands 955.6 Israel 938.2 San Marino 847.5 Monaco 819.1 Andorra 789 Seychelles 698.6 Estonia 648.5 Slovenia 620.7 Saint Lucia 603.4 Portugal 589.9 Bahrain 569.2 Lebanon 557.8 Spain 556.7 Latvia 548.6 Albania 525.2 Slovakia 519.3 United Arab Emirates 456.6 Saint Vincent and Grenadines 452.5 Aruba 423.4 USA 414.8 Guernsey 400.2 France 398.2 Sweden 396.5 Malta 372.7 Serbia 369.8 Maldives 367.6 Luxembourg 353.8 Puerto Rico 345.5 UK 324.6 Gibraltar 311.7 Saint Maarten 305.5 Brazil 299.9 Kuwait 291.4 Peru 290.5 The Netherlands 289.2 Lithuania 287.9 Panama 285.1 Italy 283.1 Ireland 262.6 Falkland Islands 258.4 R. of Moldova 257.4 Chile 254.5 Barbados 247.1 Belgium 240.9 Belarus 227 Antigua and Barbuda 213.4 Austria 212.4 Argentina 210.6 North Macedonia 209.9 Switzerland 209.9 Uruguay 208.2 Poland 205.8 Hungary 205.6 Qatar 205.1 Palestine 202.9 Jordan 188.1 Columbia 184.8 Georgia 184.8 Cyprus 184.3 South Africa 106.5