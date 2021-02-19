List of countries with high epidemiological risk updated, Germany out
The National Committee for Emergency Situations has updated the list with countries that have a high epidemiological risk. Those coming to Romania from these states must either present a negative SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test, conducted 72 hours ago at the latest, and enter under 10-day quarantine or they enter in quarantine for 14 days.
Germany has been taken out of the “yellow zone” list.
62 countries are on this updated list, with the cumulated incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants also revealed:
|Montenegro
|1167.8
|Czechia
|968.1
|Turks and Caicos islands
|955.6
|Israel
|938.2
|San Marino
|847.5
|Monaco
|819.1
|Andorra
|789
|Seychelles
|698.6
|Estonia
|648.5
|Slovenia
|620.7
|Saint Lucia
|603.4
|Portugal
|589.9
|Bahrain
|569.2
|Lebanon
|557.8
|Spain
|556.7
|Latvia
|548.6
|Albania
|525.2
|Slovakia
|519.3
|United Arab Emirates
|456.6
|Saint Vincent and Grenadines
|452.5
|Aruba
|423.4
|USA
|414.8
|Guernsey
|400.2
|France
|398.2
|Sweden
|396.5
|Malta
|372.7
|Serbia
|369.8
|Maldives
|367.6
|Luxembourg
|353.8
|Puerto Rico
|345.5
|UK
|324.6
|Gibraltar
|311.7
|Saint Maarten
|305.5
|Brazil
|299.9
|Kuwait
|291.4
|Peru
|290.5
|The Netherlands
|289.2
|Lithuania
|287.9
|Panama
|285.1
|Italy
|283.1
|Ireland
|262.6
|Falkland Islands
|258.4
|R. of Moldova
|257.4
|Chile
|254.5
|Barbados
|247.1
|Belgium
|240.9
|Belarus
|227
|Antigua and Barbuda
|213.4
|Austria
|212.4
|Argentina
|210.6
|North Macedonia
|209.9
|Switzerland
|209.9
|Uruguay
|208.2
|Poland
|205.8
|Hungary
|205.6
|Qatar
|205.1
|Palestine
|202.9
|Jordan
|188.1
|Columbia
|184.8
|Georgia
|184.8
|Cyprus
|184.3
|South Africa
|106.5