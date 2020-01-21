Liviu Dragnea remains behind bars following final court ruling

The Supreme Court has dismissed as “unfounded” the appeal filed by the former PSD chairman Liviu Dragnea in the file in which he is serving a 3-and-a-half prison sentence at Rahova Penitentiary.

The appeal has been judged by a five-judge panel of the High Court of Cassation and Justice and has been overruled. The Supreme Court’s ruling is final.

Moreover, Dragnea had to also pay legal fees worth RON 200.

Dragnea, imprisoned for corruption at Rahova Penitentiary since May 2019, was brought under escort to the High Court of Cassation and Justice on January 14 for an extraordinary appeal through which he was trying to obtain a retrial of his fictitious hiring file in which he had been sentenced to three years and a half in prison.

“I am completely innocent, I have been under bars for 8 months,” Dragnea told magistrates a week ago.