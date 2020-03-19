Local entrepreneur Stefan Mandachi offers his 4-star hotel in Suceava to accommodate local medical staff suspect of COVID-19

Suceava-based entrepreneur Stefan Mandachi, the owner of Spartan restaurant chain, the one who became famous for having symbolically built one-metre of highway, has made available the last four floors of the hotel he owns in Suceava. The four floors comprising 80 rooms could be used for free by the medical staff in Suceava county who are suspect of being infected with Coronavirus or who don’t want to go in isolation at home, for fear of infecting their families.

The manager of the four-star hotel, Gabriel Melniciuc has announced the hotel had been closed and the owner Stefan Mandachi had decided to make the unit available for doctors, curses, volunteers and all those who are working for the hospitals in Suceava and who don’t want to jeopardize the lives of their family members while they are on duty in hospital, according to NewsBucovina.ro.

“The rooms will be made available for the medical staff who cannot go home for fear of infecting their families. We don’t need any money from the state, we are offering that for free,” Melniciuc said, adding that “they provide accommodation and a warm meal per day”.

The hotel will also provide a hall to the local entrepreneurs who want to produce protective masks.

Nine patients have been confirmed with COVID-19 in Suceava county, northern Romania until Thursday afternoon. Other 136 are under quarantine, while 836 are in home isolation.