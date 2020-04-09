Locals in Cluj will be monitored by drones to see if they comply with the isolation rules

Residents from Cluj will be monitored by drones to see if they comply with the isolation rules imposed by the state of emergency promoted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cluj Prefecture has announced on Thursday that they resorted to drones to monitor more strictly if citizens are observing the rules imposed by the authorities to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

Local authorities in Cluj will mainly check if citizens who are under quarantine or self-isolation are complying with these provisions or if they are going out.

The drones will further pick up information regarding crowding areas in important areas of Cluj-Napoca such as parks, supermarkets, food markets, etc.

Based on this information on the ground, the authorities will be able to deploy more police force in those areas.

According to the prefecture, all photo and video footage are considered the property of the Cluj County Police Inspectorate and are not destined to the public or commercial purposes. The data are stored in accordance with the legal provisions of personal data protection.