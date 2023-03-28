Locomotive of freight train loaded with coal derailed in Vâlcea

The locomotive of a freight train carrying coal derailed on Tuesday morning on the Băbeni-Alunu route, in Vâlcea county. As a result of the accident, the locomotive’s tank broke and about two tons of diesel leaked into the ground, representatives of Vâlcea Inspectorate for Emergency Situations reported.

The police from the Vâlcea Railway Transport Bureau were notified on Tuesday about the fact that, on the Băbeni-Alunu route, at km 22+020 meters, a locomotive was following a freight train, composed of 25 wagons, loaded with coal , derailed from an axle.

The police went to the scene and determined that only material damage was recorded as a result of the incident. The police continue their investigations to establish the causes of the railway event. Railway traffic is blocked on the Băbeni-Alunu route.

“Following the accident, the tank of the locomotive broke and about 2 tons of diesel leaked into the ground. The railway accident is in the town of Cernişoara,” ISU also informed.

The incident comes after previous two ones in Romania, involving trains. The last one occurred during the weekend in Galati, with the conductor, a 53yo woman, dying.