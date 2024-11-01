MAE: Romanian Dies in Spain Floods; 15 Others Still Missing
“In continuation of updates regarding the situation of Romanian citizens affected by floods in the Valencian Community, Spain, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that, according to information provided by Spanish authorities, one person on the list of missing Romanian citizens has been identified as deceased. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its condolences to the grieving family,” reads the ministry’s message.
The MFA, through the Romanian Consulate in Castellón de la Plana and the Romanian Embassy in Madrid, is verifying information concerning the other Romanian citizens reported missing, according to News.ro. As of the latest data released Thursday evening, 16 Romanians remain unaccounted for. The Romanian Consulate in Castellón de la Plana stands ready to provide consular assistance as needed.
However, the Spanish media reported that other Romanians are confirmed dead.
