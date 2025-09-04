MAE: There are no Romanians among the victims of the Lisbon tragedy

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced on Thursday that there are no Romanian citizens among the victims of the incident in Lisbon, in which a famous funicular in the city derailed and 17 people lost their lives.

“Portuguese authorities have completed the checks regarding the tragedy and have officially confirmed that there are no Romanian citizens among the victims,” ​​the MAE said.

On Wednesday night, after the incident occurred, the consul from the Romanian Embassy in Lisbon went to the site where the famous “Gloria” funicular derailed, in order to maintain direct contact with the emergency unit set up by the Portuguese authorities.



17 people have died

One of Lisbon’s most iconic tourist attractions, the Gloria funicular, derailed and crashed into a building on Wednesday evening.

At least 17 people were killed and another 21 injured, according to the latest casualty report released Thursday by the authorities. Among the victims are also foreign nationals.

The 140-year-old funicular, which can carry up to 43 passengers, is extremely popular with tourists. It is not yet known how many people were on board at the time of the accident.

The route stretches about 275 meters, from Restauradores Square in central Lisbon up to the picturesque streets of Bairro Alto. The ride takes only three minutes.

Authorities have stated that it is too early to determine the cause of the incident. However, Portuguese newspaper Observador reported that a cable snapped along the railway line, causing the vehicle to lose control and crash into a nearby building. This cable is what allows the funicular to ascend and descend the steep hill in central Lisbon. The system has been in use since 1914.