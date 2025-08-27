Major Pollution in Bucharest: Lingering Smoke Fills City After Fire

Bucharest has been heavily polluted, with a strong smell of burning plastic reported in several areas, following a fire on Tuesday evening at a warehouse in the Dragonul Roșu Complex. Pollution levels exceeded the maximum allowed limit by four times.

The smell of burning plastic has been reported across multiple neighborhoods, with Berceni, Colentina, and Titan being the most affected, according to Andrei Corlan, General Commissioner of the National Environmental Guard. Airly sensor data indicated that some sensors recorded the highest pollution levels, reaching hazardous levels for health.

Pollution levels began rising on Tuesday evening after 11:00 PM, first in the Obor-Voluntari area near the fire site. Due to wind direction, the pollution spread to the Colentina – Mihai Bravu area and peaked Wednesday morning in Berceni, reaching over 200 micrograms/m³ of PM10 particles, explained Andrei Corlan to HotNews.ro. This is four times above the maximum allowed concentration (based on a 24-hour average). Environmental Guard data at 10:00 AM showed elevated concentrations continuing in Berceni, Titan, Mihai Bravu, and Pod Văcărești.

“The wind moved the critical point from the fire site to the southern area of the capital, where pollution levels were the highest, but the latest data show a decrease in concentrations,” said Corlan.

Since the warehouse contained a large stock of toys, a pungent smell of burning plastic was noticeable. The latest data received Wednesday morning from the Bucharest-Ilfov Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) show that the Dragonul Roșu fire affected an area of 3,800 square meters, with 28 fire trucks deployed to the scene.

“Intervention actions will continue today to remove burnt elements. Bulldozers will be used to access fire spots covered by the collapsed walls of the warehouse,” ISU Bucharest-Ilfov stated.