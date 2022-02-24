MApN: Russian military ship near the Exclusive Economic Zone of Romania diverts or stops merchant ships

A Russian military ship in the international waters of the Black Sea, on the northern border of Romania’s Exclusive Economic Zone (outside this area), is diverting or stopping merchant ships marching to Ukrainian ports, warns the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

“From the monitoring data obtained by the structures of the Romanian Naval Forces, it results that a Russian military ship located in the international waters of the Black Sea, at the northern limit of the Exclusive Economic Zone of Romania (outside this area), diverts or stops commercial ships marching to Ukrainian ports “, says the Romanian Ministry of National Defence (MApN).

“We do not confirm the information regarding a possible Russian aggression in the area of ​​Serpent Island“, the Romanian ministry also announces.