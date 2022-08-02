Massive fire at a guesthouse in Vâlcea, 40 children were in the camp there, 20 taken to hospital

A violent fire broke out in the night from Monday to Tuesday at a boarding house in Brezoi, Vâlcea county. There were 52 people in the building, of which 40 were children who came to the camp.

There were 40 children and 10 adults in the boarding house, who supervised them in the camp.

The fire most likely started from the overloaded electrical installation.

Several emergency situations special vehicles and seven ambulances came to the scene.

20 people were taken to the hospital, of which 19 were children. All were taken to the hospitals in Râmnicu Vâlcea and Brezoi. Five children required medical attention for smoke inhalation.

The intervention was difficult because 20 people in the guesthouse were stuck on the balcony, where there was thick smoke. All the goods in the boarding house were destroyed.