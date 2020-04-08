Massive pollution in Bucharest following fire at pig farms in Peris

The air monitoring devices have registered exceedance by 500% for the pollution with PM10 and PM2,5 in Bucharest on Wednesday morning. The high levels of pollution have been reported particularly in the northwestern Capital. Many Bucharesters in those areas complained of the smell like burning this morning.

However, Environment minister Costel Alexe explained that it’s not plastic or rubber burning, but it is a wildfire in Peris, a commune near Bucharest, which reached into the manure sewage of a pig farm. The fire started on Tuesday aroudn 23:00hrs and it has not been extinguished yet.

“It’s a wildfire. So, following significant wildfire in Peris area, Ilfov county, the reservoirs of a pig farm are also burning. And the manure burning prompts this specific smell and nasty fumes taken by the wind from Peris to Bucharest,” minister Costel Alexe told Digi24.

The Environment Guard said there are a 30,000 square metres area burning.