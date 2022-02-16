Massive pollution in Bucharest on Wednesday morning

Sensors in air quality monitoring networks exceeded by up to 700% for PM 2.5 and about 400% for PM10 in Bucharest this morning. So far, the Ministry of Environment has not come up with any explanation for this situation. Environmental activist Octavian Berceanu is posting on Facebook, almost on a daily basis, of burning waste in the fields around the city, an activity that poisons our air.

The maximum pollution records were reported by the independent network airly.eu at the sensors in Ferentari, Pantelimon and Șoseaua Giurgiului.

The official stations of the Ministry of Environment also recorded excesses of up to 250% at PM10 and about 350% for PM 2.5 at the station at Lacul Morii, the only one that measures these particles in Bucharest. In the Lacul Morii area, however, the sensors from the independent networks also recorded similar values, the extreme pollution being in other areas, where the Ministry of Environment has no stations.

It is not the first time with signals on the high pollution in the Capital. This year, and last year, from October to May, and two years ago, there were excesses of over 600% for dust pollution, especially during the night and on weekends.

A study conducted by the National Institute of Public Health, conducted for the period 2010-2017, shows that in Bucharest there is a definite association between the increase in pollution with PM10 and PM2.5 (dust) and the growing number of serious diseases that affect Bucharest residents: heart attack acute myocardial infarction, acute upper respiratory tract infections, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.