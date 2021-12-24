May you have a merry, healthy Christmas!

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.
Dear readers, thank you for being with us all this time, we hope we managed to have kept you well informed and we hope you’ll remain our partners in the years to come as well.
Christmas is a special holiday that should bring joy, love, peace of mind, positive thinking and quality time with the family and friends. May this Christmas does fill your homes and souls with all these good things, while hoping it will also provide a little bit more solidarity, optimism and compromise especially in these hard times.
Apart from still fighting the coronavirus pandemic and its effects and amid fears of further dark clouds, we should learn some valuable lessons, too, that never were solidarity, introspection and altruism so precious.
For all our readers who celebrate Christmas, may you all have a peaceful and healthy holiday!