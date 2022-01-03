Measures considered for the pandemic 5th wave: Technical unemployment, FFP2 masks, testing in schools

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the chief of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat and some ministers have discussed the preparation of the 5th wave of Covid-19, with some measured considered, such as to introduce countrywide face masks that shall observe the FFP2 protection standards, as a precautionary measure, to continue the testing in schools and the enforcement of technical unemployment for employees.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of such ministries as Health, Finance, Justice, Education, Labour.

“The continuation of vaccination was underlined as the safest solution to protect the life and health of Romanians against the serious forms of illness generated by SARS-CoV-2. On the other hand, one of the most effective prevention measures, which could be widespread throughout the country, remains the correct wearing of the surgical mask or other types of masks that comply with FFP2 standards. Regarding the situation in schools, in order to protect the health of children and teachers, the effectiveness of student testing programs and the possibility of including in the package of measures the provision of free masks to students in need, along with the ability to administer tests in school.

In order to continue in good conditions both the functioning of the public services and the economic activities that would maintain the jobs, the work schedule alternation was presented as solutions, respectively the technical unemployment. In this regard, the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Finance will ensure that the necessary financial resources are prepared,” reads a government press release.