MedLife Humanitas Performs Romania’s First Robotic Breast Ops

The MedLife Group continues to innovate in oncologic and reconstructive surgery by performing, for the first time in Cluj-Napoca, the first robotic-assisted breast reconstructions in Romania’s private healthcare sector — and among the first such interventions in Eastern Europe. The surgeries took place between April 21–22 at the MedLife Humanitas Hospital, using the da Vinci surgical robot.

The two procedures were performed pro bono for patients who had undergone mastectomies following a breast cancer diagnosis. The surgical team was coordinated by Dr. Maximilian Muntean, a plastic surgeon, together with Dr. Daniel Murariu, a Romanian surgeon based in the United States, and two American doctors — Dr. Chris Campbell and Dr. Peter Deptula.

The reconstructions were performed using the DIEP (Deep Inferior Epigastric Perforator) technique, considered the gold standard in microsurgical breast reconstruction. The procedure involves harvesting a flap of skin and fat from the lower abdominal area without affecting the abdominal muscles. The tissue is then completely detached from its original blood vessels and reattached to vessels in the chest area. This type of reconstruction provides a natural and durable result, with a low risk of complications such as abdominal hernias.

The procedure also involves the use of a surgical microscope to perform vascular anastomoses, along with a final indocyanine green fluorescence angiography to verify blood circulation in the reconstructed breast.

By using the da Vinci robot, surgeons were able to perform smaller incisions with minimal impact on the tissues, which translates into faster recovery, a lower risk of complications, and quicker reintegration into daily life. Each surgery lasted approximately six hours, and the patients are expected to be discharged in less than a week, resuming normal activities within 2–3 weeks.

“This intervention is a key step forward in modernizing breast reconstruction in Romania. The robot offers superior precision and significantly reduces trauma to the donor area. We are thrilled to have been able to offer these patients an advanced solution with real post-operative quality-of-life benefits,” said Dr. Maximilian Muntean, coordinator of the surgical team.

MedLife Humanitas Hospital Cluj-Napoca is part of the MedLife Group, the leader of the private healthcare market in Romania, operating the country’s most extensive network of private hospitals with 16 mono- and multidisciplinary units. In addition to its wide infrastructure and national coverage, MedLife stands out for its state-of-the-art equipment, including a range of next-generation robotic systems — six da Vinci robots, one BrainLab robot, and four neuronavigation systems.