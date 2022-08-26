Men will have paternity leave upon the birth of each child

The government approved an ordinance on Friday that provides for the granting of paternity leave for the birth of each child, not only for the first, as it was until now. The duration of this leave is also increasing, announced the Minister of Labor, Marius Budai.

“The granting of paternity leave upon the birth of each child was approved, not only for the first child, as it was until now, but also through this ordinance the categories of workers who can benefit from this right have been expanded”, said the minister, after the Government meeting .

“We also increased the granting period, in the sense that those parents, fathers who also have childcare courses will have 15 days of paternity leave, so that they can be with the family during the first days of the newborn’s life. Fathers who do not have childcare courses will have, instead of 5, 10 days at their disposal, so that they can stay at home during the first days of the newborn’s life”, he added.