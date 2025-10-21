The study “Between Bias and Lack of Knowledge: The Representation of Mental Health in the Romanian Press in 2025”, conducted by journalist Diana Oncioiu (dela0.ro), aimed to explore how the Romanian media covers mental health, identify the most frequent themes, and investigate how such an important topic could be addressed more effectively. The research combined quantitative and qualitative analyses. While the quantitative part monitored 12 central and local publications/websites between February and March 2025, the qualitative part included interviews with journalists from the monitored outlets as well as from independent media.

Key findings

In the 365 analyzed articles, mental health experts were scarcely present, and the language used often contributed to labeling and stigmatizing people with mental health conditions.

Over half of the articles discuss mental health only in response to an event (e.g., a suicide or the release of a documentary about adolescents).

Fewer than half of the articles focus on prevention, typically appearing in health sections where authors do not reference studies by name or cite the researchers involved.

Media coverage of mental health is limited, with more attention given to related topics: 21% of articles focus on a balanced, healthy lifestyle; 13% on addictions (screen time, social media, drugs, gambling); 9% on violence; and 6% on crises (war, pandemics).

Almost half of the articles did not consult any experts: psychologists were consulted in only 10 of 365 articles, psychiatrists in 8, and relevant authorities/institutions in 3.

“The media can isolate the topic of mental health by choosing to ignore it. At the same time, it can push it into the realm of stigmatization and prejudice if treated superficially. A balanced, responsible approach, however, can foster empathy and healing,” explains Diana Oncioiu.

“Quantitative data shows that very little is written about mental health. But interviews with journalists and mental health specialists reveal the important role well-documented articles can play in reducing stigma, encouraging people to seek professional help for themselves or their children,” adds Cristina Lupu, Executive Director of the Center for Independent Journalism.

“UNICEF has invested in media education in Romania for over a decade, focusing on children’s rights and helping journalists produce better coverage of children’s issues. Protecting children’s mental health and emotional well-being is essential for their development, and the way media covers these topics can make the difference between stigma and support. We encourage accurate and empathetic reporting and invite media professionals, educators, and policymakers to join us in this effort,” said Anna Riatti, UNICEF Representative in Romania.

The research was conducted as part of the “Media Education for Mental Health” program, initiated jointly by the Center for Independent Journalism and UNICEF Romania. The initiative also aims to enhance the skills of journalists, future journalists, and communicators in covering sensitive mental health topics through training, mentoring, and scholarships. Dozens of journalists developed the competencies needed to report on sensitive issues related to mental health and the psychosocial well-being of children and adolescents, and resources were created for students preparing for careers in journalism and communications. Additionally, four journalists or journalist teams received scholarships and editorial support to document and publish relevant journalistic materials for their communities.