As part of the fight against misinformation, Meta collaborates with independent fact-checkers around the world who examine and evaluate the accuracy of the content. Today, Meta is expanding its fact-checking program in Romania, through a new partnership with Factual, a fact-checker certified by the international non-partisan fact-checking network.

More precisely, when a fact checker evaluates a post as fake, Facebook presents it below in the News Feed, which significantly reduces its distribution. By doing so, we limit the spread of false information and reduce the number of people who can see it.

Moreover, pages and domains that repeatedly distribute fake news will be reduced the ability to distribute content and their ability to monetize and promote will be eliminated.

In addition, when a post is marked as fake, Facebook warns people who view it or try to share it. Verifiers do not remove accounts or pages from Facebook or Instagram.

“We are delighted that Factual is our fact-finding partner in Romania. Expanding our program is an important achievement, both in the fight against false information and in helping Romanians to use our platforms safely,” said Jacob Turowski, Head of Public Policy, CEE.

“We are constantly working on ways to stop the spread of misinformation on our platform. To make this even better, we understand how valuable a partnership with local experts is. We are happy to start collaborating with Factual and welcome them. in our global program,” said in her turn Sophie Eyears, Strategic Partner Development Manager, News Integrity at Meta.

This program is in line with the Meta family’s policy to improve the quality and authenticity of News Feed posts, which focus on three areas of action: removing accounts and content that violate Community Standards or advertising policies from Facebook; reducing the distribution of fake news and inappropriate content, such as clickbait, as well as informing users by providing additional information about the posts they see.

“Amid the physical war on the borders of our country and the virtual war taking place in our online space, we believe we need to do more to offer users of social media platforms, very popular in Romania, an independent verification of information. We look forward to joining other IFCN colleagues in such an effort,” stated Elena Calistru, president of Funky Citizens and editor at Factual.ro.

Factual will start checking the facts on Facebook and Instagram in the coming days. In Romania, this is the second fact-checking partner, after the partnership with AFP. Factual is currently working with over 80 fact-finding partners in over 60 languages ​​globally and are investing in ways to expand these efforts.