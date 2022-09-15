Meta launches new tools for teenagers and parents on Instagram in Romania

Meta just announced the launch of new parental control tools and resources designed to support parents, guardians and teens on Instagram.

“We developed a process to help us apply the UN’s Convention on the Rights of the Child directly to the products and experiences we build at Meta. We complemented our own internal research with input from global data protection regulators to create Meta’s Best Interests of the Child Framework, which distills the “best interests of the child” standard into six key considerations that product teams can consult throughout the development process,” the Meta representatives said.

This suite of tools allows parents and guardians to:

Send the teen an invitation to supervise their account or accept an invitation from the teen

See how much time your teen spends on Instagram each day — and set daily limits

To schedule breaks at certain times during the day

To see who the teen is following and also who is following him

Receive a notification when the teen chooses to share a post, reports an account or a post, including the person who was reported and the type of content.

On the same occasion, the Family Center was also launched, through which parents from Romania and around the world will be able to visit the Family Center, which contains materials designed by experts to help teenagers and parents navigate the digital world. With the new features to help teens better manage their time on Instagram, Meta is testing its new nudge feature globally, which will encourage teens to follow a different topic if they repeatedly look at the same type of content on Explore. Although it is currently at the testing level, the company wants to roll out this feature soon.

