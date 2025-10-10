The Metropolis Foundation has begun construction of Romania’s largest pediatric psychiatry hospital, a project estimated at over €16.5 million.

The Foundation announced the start of work on the country’s first modern Pediatric Psychiatry Clinic within the “Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia” Hospital. This project, representing the largest philanthropic investment dedicated to children and adolescent mental health, will cover 3,900 sqm with a structure of S+P+4 floors.

The new facility will include modern patient rooms designed for safety and comfort, medical offices, occupational therapy and VR rooms, sensory and educational spaces, and social areas adapted for children and adolescents. It will also feature a specialized unit for treating substance addiction in teenagers.

This initiative responds directly to the growing pediatric mental health crisis. The number of children diagnosed with severe mental disorders has risen sharply in recent years—from 3,839 patients in 2018 to 5,647 in 2024—with the most frequent cases involving depression with suicide attempts, self-harm, conduct disorders, substance use, autism, and ADHD.

The current department operates under inadequate conditions, with insufficient and unsuitable spaces for both children and medical staff. Building a new clinic is essential to meet the needs of an increasing number of patients and provide modern treatment facilities with multidisciplinary support.

“This investment is not just about constructing walls. It reflects a deep commitment to delivering quality medical care, focused on multidisciplinary assessment and integrated therapeutic interventions—psychological, psychiatric, educational, and social—in such a vital field as pediatric psychiatry,” said Dr. Florina Rad, Head of the Pediatric Psychiatry Department at Obregia Hospital.

With the public healthcare system struggling to meet the real needs of children and adolescents, civil society involvement becomes crucial.

“Today, we lay the foundation of the Metropolis Foundation’s most important project. We are not just building a facility, we are building a future. It is a promise for thousands of children and families in desperate need of help. It is my life’s mission, and I am grateful to everyone who made this moment possible,” said Codin Maticiuc, President of the Metropolis Foundation.

Most of the funding comes from Allianz Țiriac Insurance, the project’s main sponsor, with a contribution of €1.3 million.

“Children’s mental health should be a public priority, not just a medical topic. It concerns all of us—parents, doctors, teachers, employers, leaders—because the emotional balance of today’s children shapes the world of tomorrow. That’s why we chose to invest in a project that brings real change through modern infrastructure, dedicated medical teams, and a powerful message: mental health matters as much as physical health. It’s a long-term commitment for the future of a generation,” said Virgil Șoncutean, CEO of Allianz-Țiriac Insurance.

As the Foundation’s most prominent ambassador and sponsor, Ion Țiriac has been deeply involved in supporting its projects, personally participating in campaigns and fundraising essential for their success.

“First of all, I want to thank that gentleman, that lady, that pensioner, that worker who donated two euros. Those two euros, which you will see in that building, are far more important than what my foundation or even Allianz Țiriac has donated for this cause. Until now, we have doubled those two euros, and we will double them again this year,” said Ion Țiriac.

The “Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia” Hospital operates under the Administration of Hospitals and Medical Services of Bucharest (ASSMB), part of the Bucharest City Hall, overseeing the capital’s main medical units. This project marks an unprecedented collaboration between public administration, civil society, and the private sector.

“The success of this partnership demonstrates that bureaucratic barriers can be overcome when there is shared will and commitment. Institutions’ role is sometimes to support without restricting, and in such cases, the most important message they can send is: ‘Thank you!’” said Stelian Bujduveanu, Acting Mayor of Bucharest.

Alexandru Rogobete, Minister of Health, added:

“I congratulate you for your involvement and assure you that the Ministry of Health will be a real partner in this endeavor. We commit to providing all necessary equipment and furniture to ensure the hospital becomes an essential community resource.”

To complete the facility by 2027 and make it fully operational, the Metropolis Foundation continues to seek support from companies, organizations, and individual donors. Details on how to contribute are available at www.fundatiametropolis.ro or by calling 0754 245 691.