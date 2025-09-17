Michelle Obama comes to Bucharest

Michelle Obama is coming to Romania for the first time and will participate, on Thursday, at Impact Bucharest, a business and technology event taking place on September 17 and 18. The former first lady of the United States of America will take the stage on the second day of the conference, Thursday, September 18, at 4:00 PM, and will have an hour-long dialogue with Beatrice Cornacchia, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications at Mastercard in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

The wife of former President Barack Obama, who led the US from 2009 to 2017, can be heard on the Impact Stage, at Impact Bucharest. She will talk about her professional career, but also about the childhood she had in Chicago, according to the organizers.

Along with Michelle Obama, the conference will also be attended by former performance athletes, such as Simona Halep, Horia Tecău, Paul Georgescu, Guinness World Record holder for the longest swim in freezing water, or Daniel Dineș, the Romanian billionaire called “the boss of boats” by Forbes.

Impact is an event that began in 2016, in Poland, which brings together businessmen, politicians, researchers, athletes and artists. At the event in Bucharest, now in its second edition, approximately 2,000 participants from Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Albania or Poland are expected.

This is the only known event on Michelle Obama’s agenda, and her presence at Impact Bucharest led to security filters and tight security at the event site, Digi24 reports.

Impact Bucharest takes place at an event hall at Piața Presei Libere in Bucharest. The price of a ticket to this event started at 350 euros for pre-sale tickets and reached 600 euros in the week before the event.