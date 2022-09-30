Mihaela Grigore to represent Romania at Miss Planet International 2022

80 candidates from all over the world will race in the Miss Planet International 2022 competition, held in the Republic of Uganda, the Pearl of Africa, on November 19th. The pageant contest will finally take place after two years of pandemic.

“Our mission is the compliance of the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations members. Each candidate through their social projects will propose the creation of the Goal #18 in order to enrich the 2030 Agenda for Saving the Planet and Humanity on Earth,” the organizers said.

27-year-old Mihaela Alexandra Grigore will represent Romania in this contest. She is a Quality Consultant, Model, and Volunteer for a non-governmental organization (Growing GREAT), which supports the education of children from foster care centers and disadvantaged environments.

Mihaela ranked second at Miss Romania in December 2017.

Name: Mihaela Alexandra Grigore

Age: 27 years old

Height: 1,77 m

Education: Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Engineering.