Mihai Șora will be buried with military honors at the Bellu Cemetery

The philosopher Mihai Șora, who died on Saturday, at the age of 106, will be buried on Tuesday (starting 14.30hrs), with military honors, at the Bellu Cemetery in the capital, the Romanian Academy announced. Sora was an honorary member of the Romanian Academy.

Friends, collaborators, disciples can pay their last respects to Mihai Şora starting Monday evening, from 9:00 p.m., when the coffin with the lifeless body will be deposited at the Biserica Alba in Bucharest. On Tuesday, from 13.00, the religious service will take place at Biserica Alba.

Romanian philosopher and writer Mihai Șora passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the age of 106, according to the announcement posted on his official Facebook account by his wife, Luiza Palanciuc-Șora. He was among the longest-living Romanians personalities and among the most active in Romania’s social, political and cultural life.

Born on November 7, 1916 in Ianova, Remetea Mare, Timiș, during the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Mihai Șora was a philosopher and essayist, founding member of the Social Dialogue Group, the Civic Alliance and the Romanian Society of Phenomenology.

Graduated in philosophy at the University of Bucharest, where his teachers were Nae Ionescu, Tudor Vianu, Nicolae Bagdasar and Mircea Vulcănescu and the young assistant Mircea Eliade, Mihai Șora obtained a doctoral scholarship from the French Institute in 1939. In France, he he developed his doctoral thesis on the work of Blaise Pascal under the guidance of Jacques Chevalier, and in the period 1945-1948 he was a researcher at the “Centre national de la recherche scientifique” in Paris. In 1947, also in Paris, he publishes Du dialogue intérieur. Fragment d’une anthropologie métaphysique, study appreciated by French specialist critics, according to the Romanian Academy