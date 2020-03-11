Military doctors deployed at border check points

The Army will send military medical staff to endorse the the disease control procedure at all border check points in southern, western and northwestern Romania, following a request sent by the Department for Emergency Situations, the Defence ministry announced.

“Defence minister Nicolae Ciuca has approved a request coming from the Department for Emergency Situations to support with military medical staff the disease control prevention at the customs in the south, west and north-west“, Defence Ministry says in a press release.



The ministry informs that starting last night military medical staff and military doctors have joined the local Public Health teams to help them with the disease control procedures at the road border check points in Bors, Calafat, Moravița, Porțile de Fier 1 and Porțile de Fier 2.

1 million protective masks purchased by the Red Cross Romania with Romgaz funds

The Romanian Red Cross is getting RON 1.25 million from state gas company Romgaz to purchase and share 1 million protective masks to be used for protection against Covid-19. The Red Cross volunteers in all 47 subsidiaries in Romania will share medical masks, liquid soap, disinfectants in this period.

At the same time, the Bucharest General Council voted to supplement the budget of the Hospital Administration by RON 7 million to purchase medical equipment and necessary medicines to prevent, diagnose and treat the coronavirus. 4 cutting edge devices to quickly diagnose Covid-19 will be bought, Bucharest councilmen said.