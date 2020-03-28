Military mobile hospital for coronavirus patients set up in Otopeni

The ROL 2 Military Field Hospital has been installed in the campus of the Ana Aslan National Institute for Gerontology and Geriatrics in Otopeni, near Bucharest on Saturday, with President Klaus Iohannis paying a visit on the venue.

The head of state warned that things will be more and more serious, while the number of patients suffering of coronavirus will increase.

“It’s a tough, very tough time. Unfortunately, experts tell us that things will be more and more serious. We expect a rise in the number of patients, but we all see that the state is preparing better and better. I wouyld like Romanians to be more prepared and respect these norms. Together we will overcome this crisis,” the President said, while calling again on citizens to observe the hygiene rules and avoid contacts with other people.