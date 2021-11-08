Minister of Education to propose quitting vaccination rate criteria to open schools in localities with an infection rate lower than 3 per thousand

The Minister of Education Sorin Cîmpeanu announced at Digi24, that he will propose to the health authorities to allow the development of courses with physical presence in schools in the localities where the infection rate is below 3 per thousand, regardless of the vaccination rate among the teaching staff.

The Minister explained that he will submit the proposal to the Ministry of Health and to the National Committee for Emergency Situations, but, at least this week, the schools will be opened according to the known rules, with a mandatory vaccination rate among teachers of 60%.

“More than 2 million students and preschoolers were able to attend classes today with a physical attendance based on a vaccination rate of 60%. I am grateful to hose teachers who have understood how important vaccination is. Within one week, the number of schools with a rate of over 60% increased by 1,000. Provided the health authorities agree, I will propose the following: in localities where the incidence rate is less than 3 per thousand, this minimum vaccination threshold can be waived. In this way we could give the possibility to those localities in the rural environment where they are not infected, but not many vaccinated to be able to open schools with physical presence. I will take this decision in relation to the health authorities. (…) This proposal is a transition to normality, with all children going to school or kindergarten. This week things are going according to he existing rules. I can’t give any time horizon, because the decision must be analyzed by the Ministry of Health and then by the CNSU,” the minister said.

