Minister of Interior: Romania ranks first on fake anti-Covid vaccination

Over 1,300 people are investigated, while over 500 criminal files have been opened for cases of fictitious vaccination against COVID-19, Romanian minister of Interior Lucian Bode said on Sunday evening, adding that Romania ranks first in Europe on “fake vaccination”, the so-called “sink vaccinations”, meaning that doctors poured the vaccines down the sink and issued certificates stating that players were vaccinated.

“In the area of ​​public safety, the pandemic crime has not fallen asleep – on the contrary, it has got modernized, take for instance this category of crime, ‘sink vaccination’. We rank 1st in Europe on this crime. We have over 1,300 people under investigation, over 500 criminal cases for these fictitious vaccinations“, Lucian Bode told B1 TV.

The first official case of vaccination in the sink involving a family doctor was registered in Romania in early September, but there were already signs that this phenomenon has existed since the summer.

Since then, authorities have conducted numerous raids and found that thousands, if not tens of thousands, of false vaccination certificates may have been issued.

Last month, the authorities tracked down 3,500 such false vaccination certificates release in just one vaccination center in Vama Petea, Satu Mare.

Five people, including two nurses and two registrars, have been detained by the anti-corruption prosecutors in this case, in what it’s known as the largest network that forged vaccination certificates detected so far in Romania.

Prosecutors said that the suspects would have received sums of money ranging from EUR 250 to EUR 300 from the people who wanted to get the green vaccination certificates without getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Investigators have found out consistent sums of money in the suspects’ houses: over EUR 140,000.

With a vaccination rate of around 40 percent, Romania remains one of the least vaccinated European countries, with the main consequence that the country had one of the highest mortality rates in the world in the fourth wave of the Covid pandemic at the beginning of autumn.

On the other hand, the phenomenon of false certificates has been also reported in other European countries. So far, 110,000 counterfeit health permits have been discovered in France. Hundreds of people were detained after 400 investigations were launched. The Germans are facing a similar problem, and Italian authorities announced last month that they had found a young man who had become rich by selling fake vaccination certificates, a business he had partnered with Russian hackers, with the help of which he won thousands of euros in a few months.