Minister of Research: Romania has to pay a debt of 60 million to ESA

Romania must pay “at least 60 million euros” of its debt to the European Space Agency, said on Monday, the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Sebastian Burduja.

“Romania has a difficult situation, because between 2017 and 2019 it did not pay its dues to the European Space Agency, becoming the only country that, unfortunately, did not do so. Subsequently, from 2019 onwards, we started to pay (…) from these outstanding amounts which currently reach almost 100 million euros, so a substantial amount and, in the current economic context, we are looking to find a way “We want to pay as much of this amount as possible, without jeopardizing the country’s fiscal fiscal balance,” the minister revealed while speaking at the opening of the conference “Space and Security for Eastern Europe – Romania, 10 years in the European Space Agency.” organized by the Romanian Space Agency.

He added that this fee is in fact “an extremely profitable investment for Romania”.

“We have to pay this debt as soon as possible so that we can become full members of the European Space Agency (ESA) again. We have to give at least 60-60 and some millions of euros by October. It is an important amount, in order to be able to settle things with the European Space Agency “, the minister said.

As such, the official mentioned that Romania’s voting right to ESA is suspended, our country being the only one in this situation. However, during this period, Romanian experts have access to ESA programs. “We do not know how long the indulgence of the European Space Agency will last,” Burduja added.