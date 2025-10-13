Minister of Investments Dragoș Pîslaru has classified as “serious and false” the statement of the Superior Council of Magistracy according to which the milestone in the PNRR regarding special pensions would have been met as early as 2023. “The CSM’s statements are not only unfounded, but also dangerous — they affect Romania’s credibility in the relationship with the European Commission,” stated the Minister of Investments and European Projects.

“The recent statement by the Superior Council of Magistracy, according to which the milestone regarding special pensions would have been met as early as 2023, is serious and false. It is unacceptable for a state institution to mislead public opinion and directly contradict the reality confirmed by the European Commission. From the Commission’s perspective, the milestone regarding the pension system reform has not been met, which is why the related European funds — 231 million euros — have been suspended until the situation is clarified,” Dragoș Pîslaru wrote on Facebook on Monday.

He also said that he had personally discussed with Céline Gauer, the coordinator of the PNRR implementation at the European level, and “received confirmation that, when the government finalizes the changes undertaken, the milestone will be considered met.”

“Therefore, the CSM’s statements are not only unfounded, but also dangerous — they affect Romania’s credibility in the relationship with the European Commission and fuel a false perception that the Romanian state does not respect the commitments it has made,” Pîslaru added. He stressed that this is not a “hunt for magistrates.”

“This is about an unsustainable pension system, which must be reformed so that Romania can keep its promises to its own citizens and European partners. The government led by Ilie Bolojan is working within a framework of balance, responsibility and respect for the principle of separation of powers in the state, so that, by the deadline of November 28, Romania can unblock the 231 million euros currently suspended,” he added.

“The reform does not mean an attack on a professional category. It means fairness, equity and sustainability — values ​​that any modern European state must defend,” concluded the Minister of Investments and European Projects.

The Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) contradicted Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan on the issue of magistrates’ pensions and the fulfillment of the milestones in the PNRR, saying that the European Commission representatives considered milestone 215, from October 2024, to have been fulfilled, and criticized only the method of taxing pensions. The Commission’s objection has already been remedied by the first package of measures adopted by the Government, claims the CSM, which calls for “respect for legal and institutional truth”.