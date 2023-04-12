Ministry of Defense wants to buy military submarines

The Ministry of Defense is asking Parliament to approve major new military purchases: The Army wants to buy military submarines, new mine-hunters and modernize existing missile ships.

MApN requested the prior approval of the Parliament for the initiation of the awarding procedures related to the following endowment programs: “Mine hunter”, “Submarine against surface and underwater threats”, “Modernization of missile-carrying ships”,

According to the document, the endowment programs have in mind the operationalization of the capability targets assumed within the NATO and EU defense planning process in order to achieve the objectives of the Program regarding the transformation of the Romanian Army until the year 2040. Thus, through the endowment programs, equipment with a military purpose will be provided and weapon systems in support of certain categories of Army forces, for the realization of flexible force structures, with a broad spectrum of 21st century capabilities, with means to ensure their survival in the tactical field, with mobility and extensive situational knowledge and increased firepower.

The first program consists in achieving the combat capability against sea mines by equipping the Romanian Naval Forces with mine-hunting ships, in order to obtain effective capabilities for the detection, classification, identification and destruction/neutralization of sea mines.

The second endowment program consists in achieving the capability to fight against surface and anti-submarine ships by equipping the Romanian Naval Forces with submarine-type ships, in order to obtain effective capabilities in research for recognition and information gathering at an operational-strategic level simultaneously with the execution of combat actions against enemy surface ships and submarines for the destruction/neutralization/deterrence of enemy naval forces, independently or in cooperation with other forces, in territorial waters, as well as in international waters or in hostile coastal areas, in areas with high risk, far from their own naval bases.

The third program is intended for the modernization of the main combat systems and the updating of the operational capabilities corresponding to the current technological level and ensuring a high degree of interoperability with other own combat units and those of other NATO member states for the missile-carrying ships from the endowment of the Naval Forces.

The document will be submitted to the approval of the assembled plenary of the two Chambers of the Parliament.