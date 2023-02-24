Miss Ukraine 2019 took refuge from the war in Romania

Stella Lozanova, miss Ukraine in 2019, fled the war from Odessa, and settled down in Romania. She found a refuge in Bucharest, where she works at a beauty salon and has new photo projects.

Stella was chosen in 2019 as the most beautiful woman in Ukraine, and in 2020 she won the Miss Woman of the World contest in the Dominican Republic. Since then, she has been involved in several projects and one of them brought her to Bali, where she stayed for two years. She returned to Ukraine in the summer of 2021, in her hometown Odessa, where she stayed for another half year till the war began.

“When you are at the table with your family in the kitchen with the window open and you hear bombings near you, as if they were right in your yard… That’s when the parents said: that’s it, pack your suitcase and leave somewhere while you can. I will never forget the teary eyes of my father, who is usually strong. They stayed because my grandmother is 83 years old and can’t move. I didn’t know where I was going, I just went randomly. I thought I would go back to Bali because there were still job offers waiting for me there. I took a small suitcase without thick clothes,” she told Digi24.She recounted that the ride to Romania was very scary, as she saw tanks on the road and… lines of bodies, probably soldiers. “It’s a terrible thing to watch (…) I wouldn’t stop crying.”Stella initially crossed the border with the Republic of Moldova, seeing volunteers handing out food and blankets to people who spent hours waiting. She slept one night at a school set up to house refugees.

After that, her friends helped her find a host in Bucharest. It was also in Bucharest that a professional photographer involved Stella in several projects and introduced her to Alina, who had just opened a beauty salon, and who hired her there.

“My mother is a hairdresser and has had a salon for a very long time, I think 35 years. I basically lived in the living room as a child, I can say that I grew up there. I first painted a girl’s mane when I was 12 and started working at 16,” Stella said, saying she would like to bring her parents in Bucharest, too.

In the past months, Stella’s parents managed to find a nurse for her grandmother and make monthly visits to Bucharest. “I like it here a lot, because Bucharest is not so far from home, so that my family can come here. I really want them to be able to move in and we can live here together,” Stella Lozanova said.