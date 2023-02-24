Miss Ukraine 2019 took refuge from the war in Romania
She recounted that the ride to Romania was very scary, as she saw tanks on the road and… lines of bodies, probably soldiers. “It’s a terrible thing to watch (…) I wouldn’t stop crying.”Stella initially crossed the border with the Republic of Moldova, seeing volunteers handing out food and blankets to people who spent hours waiting. She slept one night at a school set up to house refugees.
After that, her friends helped her find a host in Bucharest. It was also in Bucharest that a professional photographer involved Stella in several projects and introduced her to Alina, who had just opened a beauty salon, and who hired her there.
“My mother is a hairdresser and has had a salon for a very long time, I think 35 years. I basically lived in the living room as a child, I can say that I grew up there. I first painted a girl’s mane when I was 12 and started working at 16,” Stella said, saying she would like to bring her parents in Bucharest, too.
In the past months, Stella’s parents managed to find a nurse for her grandmother and make monthly visits to Bucharest. “I like it here a lot, because Bucharest is not so far from home, so that my family can come here. I really want them to be able to move in and we can live here together,” Stella Lozanova said.