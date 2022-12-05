Missile fell in the Republic of Moldova, close to the border with Ukraine and Romania

The police from the Republic of Moldova discovered a rocket that fell near the city of Briceni, very close to the border with Ukraine and Romania, according to Prima Sursă. No casualties were reported.

A border police patrol discovered a missile near the town of Briceni, shortly after Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine.

BREAKING: A missile has struck the Briceni region in Moldova. It’s right on the border with Ukraine. ???? pic.twitter.com/lrtCqZnpC9 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 5, 2022

The Border Police of the Republic of Moldova are patrolling more often due to Russia’s intensified attacks on Ukraine and have raised the level of attention in the area of ​​the Briceni and Ocnița police stations. The orchard where the projectile was discovered has been isolated, and experts are waiting at the scene, reports tv8.md. The origin of the rocket is currently unclear. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Moldova published an image from the scene.

The town of Briceni is located 2 km from the border with Ukraine and 25 km from the border with Romania. It is the second missile that reaches the territory of the Republic of Moldova since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.