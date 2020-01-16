Missing EUR 60,000 Tesla car, listed as wanted vehicle in Norway, found in Iasi

A Romanian from Iasi lost his expensive Tesla car after policemen had found out that the car was listed as most wanted good for seizure, an alert issued by the authorities in Norway since October last year.

The border police officers have identified the vehicle in Iasi while it was driven by a 40-year-old Romanian. The car had Norwegian license plates.

Following checks, border policemen have determined that the Tesla vehicle, worth around RON 286,800 (almost EUR 60,000), was listed as car searched in the view of seizure.

The man stated that the car belong to one of his friends and that he didn’t know that vehicle would have been searched by the police.

The car has been seized at the Police’s HQs.