Moldovan oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc was detained in Greece

Moldovan oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc has been detained. The last-minute announcement was made by the Police of the Republic of Moldova in a press release. He was accompanied by former athlete and MP, Constantin Țuțu, reports zdg.md.

“A short time ago, the official Interpol communication channels in Athens, Greece informed us that two Moldovan citizens were detained. One of them is Vladimir Plahotniuc,” the institution’s press release says, reports tv8.md.

Plahotniuc led the Democratic Party, which was in power in the Republic of Moldova from 2016 to 2019, but also participated in the government in 2009. The oligarch is involved in numerous criminal proceedings in the Republic of Moldova in connection with crimes related to the embezzlement of state funds and their illegal transfer outside the Republic of Moldova.

Vladimir Plahotniuc left the Republic of Moldova in June 2019, when the party he led lost power and he left the government. A few months later, an arrest warrant was issued for him for the crime of money laundering, in connection with his role in the banking scheme, generically called “Banking Fraud” from 2013-2015, when over 1 billion dollars were taken out of the Republic of Moldova.

The fugitive oligarch’s lawyers denied all the charges. However, prosecutors managed to seize a villa in Switzerland and a chalet in the Alps, which allegedly belonged to Plahotniuc. On February 7, 2025, the fugitive oligarch was put on the international wanted list after accepting the Republic of Moldova’s request to review the refusal previously offered in 2020. And at the end of that month, Plahotniuc was caught at the “Jumeirah Al Naseem” hotel in Dubai.

On the Interpol website, Plahotniuc appears with four citizenships, including Romanian.