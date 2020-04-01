More and more doctors and nurses test positive for COVID-19 in Romania

24 representatives of the medical staff from “Carol Davila” Emergency Military Hospital in Bucharest have tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital manager Florentina Ionita Radu argues that these doctors and nurses have neither worn the necessary protective equipment nor have they pulled the equipment off properly. Out of those 24, three have symptoms and are admitted at the infectious disease ward, a nurse is hospitalised at Materi Bals and another one at Victor Babes, while the others are in self-isolation at home.

The military hospital manager explained that at the end of last week, the chief nurse of the Cardiology Ward had come to the hospital with symptoms, after being in self-isolation. The next day she tested positive; following further tests part of the medical staff that made contact with her also tested positive.

The manager said they had a patient with coronavirus a week ago, but all the doctors and nurses who made contact with her had worn protective equipment.

Other seven doctors and nurses from Victor Babes Hospital in Bucharest have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with having mild symptoms, the hopsital manager Simin Aysel Florescu told Digi24.

A nurse from the Mehedinti Ambulance Service has been confirmed with the new coronavirus, after he had transported a patient about whom he did not know he was infected. An ambulance driver is also suspect. The epidemiologists are trying to find now how many people had made contact with the nurse.