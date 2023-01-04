More than 3.2 million Ukrainians entered Romania since the beginning of the war

More than 3,231,831 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania between February 10, 2022 and January 3, 2023, according to data from the Border Police.

The war in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022, when Russia invaded the neighboring country. On 03.01.2023, approximately 206,200 people, Romanian citizens and foreigners, went through the control formalities (both in the direction of entry and exit) through the border points throughout the country. On the way to enter Romania, there were 88,237 people, of which 6,918 were Ukrainian citizens.

Information on the situation of border points open to international traffic can be found on the online Traffic application which can be accessed here.