More than 58,000 Ukrainians currently in Romania. Our country to donate 11 ambulances to Ukraine

Since the military invasion of Ukraine by Russia, more than 650,000 people have fled to EU member states neighboring Ukraine, with more than 58,000 Ukrainians currently in Romania, Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday.

He said that Romania is asking for financial assistance from the EU in a few days for the border effort with refugees, asylum seekers and humanitarian assistance.

“I have said very clearly that this effort that Romania is making cannot be sustained without asking for support through the financial and support mechanisms of the EC. In the next period, I am talking about days, we will send Romania’s substantiated requests to the European Commission,” Bode said.

According to minister Bode, EU interior ministers had unanimously agreed to approve the decision triggering the implementation of the mechanism provided for in the 2001 Temporary Protection Directive.

After 21 years, when this directive was issued for an equally difficult situation, for the situation in Kosovo, it is operationalized, for the purpose of managing cases from conflict zones, directly without individual procedures.

It was therefore agreed to grant temporary protection status to Ukrainian citizens requesting this, and very importantly, to third-country nationals who have resided in the territory of Ukraine and who cannot be repatriated safely. Under this Directive, they will have the right to access education, healthcare, the right to work and so on.

More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since Russia launched a large-scale invasion on February 24, according to the latest United Nations figures. About half of them are children.

More funds for refugees allotted in Romania, ambulances for Ukraine

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat also announced today that Romania is donating 11 ambulances to Ukraine.

“It is a decision that gives support to Ukraine by donating 11 emergency ambulances and transport from the reserve of ambulance services and the Mobile Resuscitation and Release Service. Unfortunately, we cannot give new ambulances because they are all on European funds, they cannot “We donate ambulances that are a bit older, but we make sure that these ambulances are operational, functional, along with all the equipment,” Arafat told a press conference.

The Romanian Committee for Emergency Situations also decided on another allocation of funds from the Reserve Fund for Accommodation for Ukrainian Refugees and Temporary Accommodation Camps and Humanitarian Assistance.

In order to establish the amounts necessary to be allocated, it is proposed to consider for a period of 30 days, the necessary expenses for:

a) an average number of 70,000 people accommodated daily, of which 50,000 in spaces provided free of charge and 20,000 in spaces provided for a fee;

b) the operation of 22 temporary accommodation and humanitarian assistance camps.